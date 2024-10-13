City State Bank Has $789,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,087 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after buying an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,633,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $265.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $265.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

