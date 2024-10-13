City State Bank Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

City State Bank lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.25 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

