City State Bank Sells 270 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

City State Bank cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 459,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,650 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.