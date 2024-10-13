City State Bank Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

