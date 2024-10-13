Civic Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $151.26 million and $27.57 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Civic

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Civic is 0.15475124 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $28,388,317.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civic.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

