CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 149.6% from the September 15th total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 76.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 1,606,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,522. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

