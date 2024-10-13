CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) PT Raised to $48.00

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 570.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 450,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 334,463 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 786.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 229.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 113,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.