Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
