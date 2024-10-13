Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

