Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RQI opened at $13.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

