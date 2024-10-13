Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,177. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

