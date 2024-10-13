CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0932 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $356.03 million and approximately $134,655.62 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00254487 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is a cryptocurrency . CoinEx Token has a current supply of 4,200,000,000 with 708,633,582.211935 in circulation. The last known price of CoinEx Token is 0.09378067 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $132,908.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinex.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.

