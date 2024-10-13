Commonwealth Bank of Australia Announces Interim Dividend of $1.29 (ASX:CBAPI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.294 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.

