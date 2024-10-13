Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 29,001 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $93,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,536,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $399.86. 655,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,834. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $400.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day moving average of $335.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

