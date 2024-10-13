Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $161,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.90. 2,717,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

