Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 215,016 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,016 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $55,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 13.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 249.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $84.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

