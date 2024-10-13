Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. 4,858,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.