Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $33 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199,919 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,569. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

