Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $7.81 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 268,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,206,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,433,844. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

