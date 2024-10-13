Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,306 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

