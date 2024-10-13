Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,360,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 263,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.66. 724,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $105.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.35%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

