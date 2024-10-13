Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,850 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

