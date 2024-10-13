Comparing Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) & Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tile Shop and Lowe’s Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $377.15 million 0.77 $10.07 million $0.12 54.25 Lowe’s Companies $84.02 billion 1.87 $7.73 billion $12.45 22.15

Profitability

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tile Shop. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tile Shop and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 1.50% 4.47% 1.67% Lowe’s Companies 8.25% -47.07% 15.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Tile Shop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tile Shop and Lowe’s Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Lowe’s Companies 0 11 13 0 2.54

Lowe’s Companies has a consensus price target of $266.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Tile Shop on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile. It also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers; and accessories which includes installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products. In addition, the company offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. It sells its products under the Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth brands. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.