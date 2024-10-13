Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.23. 92,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 830,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $515.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

