Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.