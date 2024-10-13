Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $111.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,848.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

