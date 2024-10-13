Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $168.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

