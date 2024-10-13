comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCOR shares. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCOR Free Report ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 20,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. comScore has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.



comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

