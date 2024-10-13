Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $1,246,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.76 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.42 and a 200-day moving average of $270.60.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.