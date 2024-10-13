Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.95. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

