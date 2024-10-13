Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter worth $42,734,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 190,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

