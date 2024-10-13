Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $600.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

