Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,042,261 shares changing hands.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

