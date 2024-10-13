Contrasting Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) & Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Distribution Solutions Group $1.70 billion 1.09 -$8.97 million ($0.42) -94.60

Indutrade AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Distribution Solutions Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Distribution Solutions Group -1.25% 7.42% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indutrade AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. Indutrade AB (publ) was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

