Contrasting Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.16% -0.20% -0.10% Postal Realty Trust 4.93% 1.10% 0.58%

Dividends

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 1,066.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 5.35 $2.92 million ($0.04) -447.50 Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 5.10 $3.71 million $0.09 156.68

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

