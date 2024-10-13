Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

