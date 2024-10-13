Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 399,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

