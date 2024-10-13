CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Uber Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,118.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 345,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 317,402 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,534 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

