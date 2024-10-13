CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VXUS opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

