Craig Hallum Cuts Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Price Target to $16.00

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday.

INDV stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Indivior has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 746.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 48.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 14.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

