Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

