Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,534.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9,167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,270.43. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,912.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

