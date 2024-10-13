Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

