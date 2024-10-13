Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 66 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $476.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

