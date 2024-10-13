Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

