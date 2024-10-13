Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $233.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $235.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

