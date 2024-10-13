Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 1,473.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,102 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 3.10% of Crexendo worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Stock Up 4.2 %

Crexendo stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market cap of $138.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,466.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,362.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,466.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,903 shares of company stock worth $545,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

