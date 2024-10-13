Critical Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) versus BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BioNexus Gene Lab has a beta of 7.78, suggesting that its stock price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -24.01% -23.07% -19.53% Personalis -101.78% -56.87% -35.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Personalis has a consensus target price of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Personalis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 0.73 -$2.63 million N/A N/A Personalis $73.48 million 3.42 -$108.30 million ($1.64) -2.88

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Summary

Personalis beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.