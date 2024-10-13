Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.58.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

