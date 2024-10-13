Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and traded as high as $27.21. Croda International shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 33,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Croda International Stock Up 0.4 %

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

