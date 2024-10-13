Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CCI opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

